Shake Shack coming to Jacksonville’s St. Johns Town Center in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A New York City-based chain known for its burgers and milkshakes is coming to Jacksonville.

Shake Shack confirmed that it will open in 2024 in the River City.

It will be located at the St. Johns Town Center at 10281 Midtown Parkway, which is near Target and DSW.

The space is currently occupied by a local burger and shake place, M Shack.

M Shack, which is a Medure Brothers culinary concept, also has a location in Nocatee.

Right now, there are 20 Shake Shack locations in Florida, with the closest ones to Jacksonville in the Orlando area.

