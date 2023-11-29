Sources: New leadership to be announced for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker there will be an 11 a.m. news conference on Thursday at city hall to announce “new leadership” for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers has agreed to take another position within the city.

It is unclear at this time who his replacement will be.

Action News Jax first reported in August that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan was considering replacing Powers, who was first appointed by former Mayor Lenny Curry in November of 2019.

