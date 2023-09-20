Special committee to hold meeting on JSO facilities, discuss move of Duval County Jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning, upgrades and improvements to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s primary facilities will be discussed by a special committee, and that includes the Duval County Jail.

A UNF poll released this week showed that more than half of Jacksonville residents support spending hundreds of millions of dollars to move the jail from downtown.

The poll shows that 53% of Jacksonville residents support spending $380 million to relocate the downtown jail and JSO headquarters. Sheriff TK Waters called the poll results on the jail “encouraging.”

Just this month, Action News Jax spoke to Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boyland. He is on a working committee to find out what’s next for these facilities and said he toured the jail and discovered some things that have to be discussed.

Along with Council President Ron Salem, Boyland has made the jail relocation one of his priorities.

“I think we’ve done a good job at educating the public that this facility is well over 30 years old, it’s past its useful life and it’s in a location that is prime property for development,” Salem told Action News Jax.

The city will hold one of three scheduled meetings to discuss JSO’s facilities. It starts at 10 a.m. The next meetings are in October and November.

