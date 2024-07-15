This Week in the 904: Jacksonville mayor reflects on one year in office, her vision for downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Johns Bachman spoke with Mayor Donna Deegan following one year since she was sworn into office as Jacksonville’s first woman mayor.

Bachman and Deegan covered many topics, including the stadium renovation deal and the redevelopment advice Tampa’s former mayor offered as she ran for Jacksonville’s top job last year.

Back in May, Bachman traveled across the state and spoke with Tampa’s former mayor Bob Buckhorn about his successful efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown. Buckhorn emphasized the mayor’s importance in sharing the vision for any major redevelopment initiative.

“Mayoral leadership matters. The mayor has the biggest pulpit, and the mayor can drive the narrative. The mayor can tell the story. The mayor can negotiate private capital,” Buckhorn said.

This month, Bachman spoke to Deegan about Buckhorn, she recalled some similar advice and encouragement he gave her during her campaign.

“I met [Buckhorn] for the first time when I was running for mayor, and we talked about the similarities between Jacksonville and Tampa, some of the things that were different and what we could do. He said, ‘I like your chances’ and I said, ‘Why is that?’ He said, ‘Because the best storyteller wins,’” Deegan said.

Deegan went on to say Buckhorn told her to speak with the community as much as possible. It’s something she says she will continue doing during her second year in office.

“If you can go out and tell the story and explain to people why you want to do what you want to do and what benefit will be back to you if you do, I think people will respond to that every time,” Deegan explained.

When Bachman asked Deegan what a key piece to Downtown Jacksonville’s success would be, she shared her vision.

“Look, I think entertainment is going to be a really important piece. Obviously, we want family-friendly activities and things on the Riverwalk as well, but we have to have entertainment,” Deegan said.

