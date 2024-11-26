Tickets on sale for Jacksonville’s 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and several community organizations are coming together for the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

The breakfast, which is themed “Audacious Faith in the Future” will be hosted by Action News Jax’s very own Dawn Lopez, as well as Anthony Austin of First Coast News.

From 7 to 8 a.m., guests have the opportunity to have breakfast and network with others.

The formal program will begin at 8 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Jonathan Eig, whose latest book is “King: A Life.”

Once again in 2025, the NAACP Jacksonville Branch, Jacksonville Urban League, and JAX Chamber will be part of the program.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announced ahead of the 2024 breakfast that it was a “return to one Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast moving forward.”

Individual tickets for the event are $70 + fees each. Full reserved tables (seating 10) are available for purchase as well for $700 + fees per table.

Following the breakfast will be a week of service, “for the first time ever,” Deegan said on Facebook.

For more information on the breakfast, including how to get tickets, click here.

