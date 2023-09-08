Watch live: Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral of Dollar General shooting victim Angela Carr

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will be streaming live coverage of the funeral services of Angela Carr, one of the victims killed in a racially-motivated shooting at the Dollar General in New Town on Aug. 26.
Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at Carr’s funeral, which will be held at Bethel Baptist Church.
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will also deliver a “call for justice” address.
Three people were killed in the August attack -- Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre. Two of their funerals are Friday, with another set for Saturday.
