Watch live: Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral of Dollar General shooting victim Angela Carr

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will be streaming live coverage of the funeral services of Angela Carr, one of the victims killed in a racially-motivated shooting at the Dollar General in New Town on Aug. 26.

Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at Carr’s funeral, which will be held at Bethel Baptist Church.

March on Washington The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will also deliver a “call for justice” address.

Tyre Nichols remembered at funeral service MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 01: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump speaks during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be directly responsible for the beating and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Three people were killed in the August attack -- Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre. Two of their funerals are Friday, with another set for Saturday.

