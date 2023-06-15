Where to watch Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return this year at five locations throughout the city.

Fireworks will be launched Tuesday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations:

Downtown Jacksonville

Highlands - Ray Greene Park (park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

The downtown fireworks can be viewed from the Northbank and the Southbank along the St. Johns River.

For more information about Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, please visit events.coj.net.

