Duval County

Where to watch Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

List: Where to watch fireworks in Jacksonville, surrounding areas Fireworks in downtown Jacksonville. (Action News Jax viewer photo)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return this year at five locations throughout the city.

Fireworks will be launched Tuesday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations:

  • Downtown Jacksonville
  • Highlands - Ray Greene Park (park will be closed for the launch)
  • The Avenues Mall
  • Trinity Baptist Church
  • Ed Austin Regional Park

The downtown fireworks can be viewed from the Northbank and the Southbank along the St. Johns River.

For more information about Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration, please visit events.coj.net.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read