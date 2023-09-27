Woman accused of killing man in Jacksonville Beach were acquaintances, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has officially identified the victim killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Matthew Swiger, 25, was an acquaintance of 28-year-old Akiyah D. Price, the woman accused in Swiger’s murder, JBPD said.

Mugshot of Akiyah Price (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

The shooting happened in the 100 block of 4th Avenue North near Oku restaurant, police said.

When police responded around 9:10 p.m., they found a man lying on the sidewalk bleeding from his head. Swiger was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Price and Swiger got into a physical altercation and shortly after that, the witness heard several gunshots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report also said police found six bullet shell casings at the scene.

Price was later taken into custody at her home early Monday morning, where officers found a single shell casing outside of her front door.

Price later appeared in court on Monday afternoon, where the judge denied her bond.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The arrest report stated Price worked at V’s Pizza, just steps away from where the shooting happened. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson reached out to V’s Pizza and they declined to comment on the incident.

Court documents show Price pleaded guilty in June after she was charged with misdemeanor battery and later sentenced to six months probation.

Gibson went to Price’s listed address and asked for comment from someone who lived at the home and they declined to comment.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.