Woman killed while making TikTok video, Jacksonville police say

Police say a woman was fatally shot by another woman “playing with” a rifle while making a TikTok video earlier this year.

Action News Jax first told you in May when 19-year-old Aniyah Womack was shot on Kendall Town Boulevard and later died from her injuries.

We also told you that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in Womack’s death on Friday -- 20-year-old Mariah Clayton.

Arrested Mariah Clayton, 20, was arrested by police for manslaughter in the death of a woman back in May. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Clayton was charged with manslaughter, JSO said. In Clayton’s arrest report, it says she was “inappropriately handling” the rifle when the gun went off, hitting Womack in the abdomen.

Police said Clayton initially said she found Womack on the road, “but later changed her story once confronted,” the report said.

The breakthrough in the case came after the MAD DADS chapter of Jacksonville received a tip from a community member just a day after the shooting took place. They promptly reported the information to JSO, leading to the arrest of Clayton.

Womack’s mother, Andrea Brown, told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson her daughter was a funny and lively young lady who enjoyed creating TikTok videos.

