Duval elections supervisor launches voter preregistration initiative in 28 schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland, announced a civic-engagement initiative aimed at pre-registering voters in 28 local schools. This effort targets students ages 16 and older to promote future civic participation.

The initiative encourages civic engagement and competition among schools, with an award for the title of the “Most Civic-Minded High School in Duval County.” Students can pre-register to vote if they are at least 16 years old, and their pre-registration becomes active upon reaching 18.

Students will need either their Florida Driver’s License number, Identification Card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security Number to successfully register to vote.

The schedule for the visits is as follows: on Jan. 21, Fla. State College at Jacksonville South Campus will host; on Jan. 26, North Florida Educational Institute; and on Jan. 27, Darnell-Cookman School of Medical Arts. Additional schools will be visited throughout February, including Jean Ribault High School on Feb. 2 and A. Philip Randolph High School on Feb. 3.

