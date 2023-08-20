Duval GOP, Jacksonville Young Republicans to host debate watch party August 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval GOP and the Jacksonville Young Republicans have announced plans to host a Debate Watch Party for the upcoming first Republican Presidential Debate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event is scheduled to take place on August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at The ‘New’ Mandarin Players’ Grill, located at 10140 San Jose Blvd.

All conservatives and Republican party members are welcome to watch and discuss the first Republican Presidential debate at this event.

Members of the media seeking to cover the occasion are encouraged to contact Sebastian Lazcano at (786) 385-0403 for further information and arrangements.

This event offers an opportunity for political engagement and discussion in the lead-up to the presidential election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.