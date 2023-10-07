Duval Public Schools announce naming for Riverside Highschool stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County School Board is set to consider a proposal to name the Riverside High School football stadium “Leon Barrett Stadium” during their regular meeting on October 9.

Leon Barrett has a legacy of service at the school, formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, spanning 68 years and continues his service as a substitute teacher and volunteer.

The proposal, brought forward by School Board Member Charlotte Joyce, was unanimously recommended by the board’s facility naming committee on September 6.

For those interested in details: There would be no financial burden on the district if this name is approved. All costs related to signage or any related expenses would be met through private donations.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the School District Administration Building, 1701 Prudential Drive, 32207.

