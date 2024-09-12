From Duval to Toronto: Air Canada nonstop flight from JAX airport to Toronto returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — O Canada! Nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to our northerly neighbor are back.

Beginning on May 22, Air Canada flights from JAX to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will resume after a five-year hiatus.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, departing flights will leave Jacksonville at 10:00 a.m. EST, landing in Toronto at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Return flights will depart from Toronto at 6:30 p.m. EST, arriving in Jacksonville at 9:12 p.m. EST.

JAA said the route will be operated on a CRJ900 with a two-class cabin by Air Canada Express. The aircraft has 12 business class seats and 64 standard/preferred seats.

“These flights will connect Jacksonville with Toronto, our largest unserved Canadian market, but they are also perfectly timed to offer Northeast Floridians easy connections to additional destinations in Canada, Europe and Asia,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming Air Canada back to JAX.”

Air Canada previously flew nonstop from JAX to YYZ in May 2016 before concluding in April 2019. To book flights, visit www.aircanada.com.

