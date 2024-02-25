Duval wont be the '904' for much longer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Starting Monday, February 26, Duval won’t just be the ’904′ anymore. Anyone moving to Northeast Florida or getting new cell service might get the new 324 area code instead.

State leaders say available 904 number are running low, and are projected to run out by the end of the year.

Phone numbers are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. The agency told Action News Jax last month that there were less than 300,000 904 numbers left.

That’s thanks to the number of people moving into Northeast Florida.

Last year, 10 digit dialing went into effect in our area. That means you now have to type out your area code and your seven-digit phone number.

With the 324 area code launching tomorrow, the Florida Public Service Commission says the price of calls or service rates won’t change.

The new area code won’t affect people who already have the 904 number, but if you need a new phone or phone number and want to stay part of the 904 club, you should do that today.

