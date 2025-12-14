Dwight Yoakam to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Chayce Beckham.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here, as well as in-person at the venue’s box office.

Dwight Yoakam is a legendary artist in the country music scene, having sold over 25 million albums worldwide. He is a 21-time GRAMMY® nominee and has won multiple GRAMMY® Awards.

Yoakam’s discography includes 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum releases, with five albums topping the Billboard Country Albums chart and 14 reaching the Top 10. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard, including 14 Top 10 hits.

His latest album, ‘Brighter Days,’ released in November 2024, marks his first new album in nine years. The album features twelve brand-new songs written or co-written by Yoakam, along with covers of songs by the Carter Family, Cake, and Chris Hillman of The Byrds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]