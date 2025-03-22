Early Voting Guide: Florida’s Congressional District 6 Special Election

The Special Election for Congressional District 6 will be held on April 1st, but there’s no need to wait to get your vote in.
Early voting runs from Saturday, March 22nd to Saturday, March 29th.
This election is open to all registered voters within the district, regardless of party affiliation. This includes voters in all of Putnam County, Flagler County, and parts of St. Johns County.
The seat was vacated in January after former representative Mike Waltz was chosen by the Trump Administration to serve as the U.S. National Security Advisor.
Voters will have the chance to pick between the following four candidates, or write in their own:
Below is a guide for how to vote in each of our local counties:
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
Within St. Johns County, you can vote early at the following locations:
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, St. Augustine
- Southeast Branch Library
- 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine
Voting will run daily from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Voting will run daily from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.
There are three locations to choose from:
- Elections Office
- 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka
- Interlachen Community Center
- 135 S. County Rd 315, Interlachen
- South Putnam Government Complex
- 115 N. Summit St., Crescent City
FLAGLER COUNTY
The following voting sites will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101 in Bunnell 32110
- Flagler County Public Library
- 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast 32137
