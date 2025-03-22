Early Voting Guide: Florida’s Congressional District 6 Special Election

The Special Election for Congressional District 6 will be held on April 1st, but there’s no need to wait to get your vote in.

Early voting runs from Saturday, March 22nd to Saturday, March 29th.

This election is open to all registered voters within the district, regardless of party affiliation. This includes voters in all of Putnam County, Flagler County, and parts of St. Johns County.

The seat was vacated in January after former representative Mike Waltz was chosen by the Trump Administration to serve as the U.S. National Security Advisor.

Voters will have the chance to pick between the following four candidates, or write in their own:

Below is a guide for how to vote in each of our local counties:

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Within St. Johns County, you can vote early at the following locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office

4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, St. Augustine

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine

Voting will run daily from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Voting will run daily from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

There are three locations to choose from:

Elections Office

2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center

135 S. County Rd 315, Interlachen

South Putnam Government Complex

115 N. Summit St., Crescent City

FLAGLER COUNTY

The following voting sites will be open daily from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Supervisor of Elections Office

1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101 in Bunnell 32110

Flagler County Public Library

2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast 32137

