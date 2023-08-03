East vs. west, red vs. blue: DeSantis and Newsom agree to debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis has agreed to debate one of his arch-political rivals.

Not Vice President Kamala Harris who turned down the Governor’s offer this week, but rather California Governor Gavin Newsom. In June, Sean Hannity asked Newsom if he’d debate Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m all in. Count on it,” Newsom responded.

“You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?” asked Hannity.

“I would make it three!” said Newsom.

Wednesday night, Hannity posed the same question to DeSantis. “Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where,” said DeSantis.

The rivalry between the two governors hit a flashpoint last year when Newsom ran an ad in the Sunshine State on the 4th of July. “Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” Newsom said in the ad. UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder explained that the ad set off a long chain of escalating tit-for-tat attacks between the two figures.

Most recently, DeSantis sent a flight of migrants to California’s capital city. “The idea that these two might actually get on a stage and talk about some things perhaps in an adult civilized manner, it’s certainly intriguing if nothing else,” said Binder. Binder argued both politicians could benefit from the media exposure such a debate would generate.

“Gavin Newsom, let’s be clear. He’s running for President. Not in 2024, but in 2028. So, his ability to get national name recognition at this point can only help him. DeSantis is running for President now and his campaign is circling the drain. So, he needs to do something to draw some attention to him to show, hey, yeah, maybe this guy is electable,” said Binder, So, could this debate provide an opportunity for Americans to hear two clear, thoughtfully articulated viewpoints on the philosophy of governance from two polar opposite perspectives?

Binder has his doubts, suspecting the debate to be laden with campaign-style, stunted one-liners. “I do not think this is going to be Lincoln-Douglas two. But, you never know! Listen, I’m wrong about stuff all the time. If it were that, I think it would be a benefit to the nation,” said Binder.

There’s also the question of whether the debate will actually happen.

A few dates in November have been floated in some reports.

However, DeSantis’ campaign wouldn’t confirm those dates, stating they’ll share details when they decide on them.

