Elderly inmate dies in hospital, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 77-year-old man arrested last fall died in a local hospital the morning of January 11, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

William Henry Miller, Jr. had been in custody since November 4, 2025, facing charges including soliciting a child via computer and other related offenses.

Not long after his arrest, Miller was treated for heart problems and admitted to the hospital, where he remained until his death.

The JSO Cold Case Unit is investigating the circumstances of his passing.

Officials say the case is being treated as a natural death while they wait for the Medical Examiner’s report.

