Elderly St. Augustine man killed, teenager seriously hurt in wrong-way crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly passenger was killed Thursday morning in a wrong-way two-car crash on State Road 16 in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A 17-year-old girl was driving west on SR-16 near Turnbull Creek Road when she crossed over the turn lane and into the eastbound travel lane, according to FHP. The front of the girl’s car then crashed head-on into a pickup truck with three people inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP reports the girl was left seriously injured. Two of the people in the pickup truck had minor injuries, but one passenger, a 96-year-old man, died.

It’s unclear what made the teenager swerve into opposing traffic.

Officials say her car came to a final stop on Turnbull Creek Road.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.