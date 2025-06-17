Electric Dough Pizza Co. to open in San Marco

Jacksonville, Fla — Electric Dough Pizza Co., will open on June 18, 2025. Located in the historic San Marco Theatre building, the handmade pizza-centric restaurant offers rectangular artisan pizzas featuring a Roman-style dough with Detroit-style crispy, cheesy edges.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Electric Dough Pizza Co. to enjoy our new space in this historic building, and our exceptional food and beverage offerings served with heartfelt hospitality,” said Chef Tom Gray, who announced the concept and location in 2024. “The San Marco community is close to my heart, and I am thrilled to bring a fresh menu and unique ambiance to this iconic location and create an incredible dining destination that the entire family can enjoy.”

The atmosphere of Electric Dough Pizza Co.’s 4,200-square-foot interior celebrates the historic theater as a work of art while modernizing the building’s interiors with stylish design details and contemporary functionality.

Electric Dough Pizza Co.’s menu focuses on fresh flavors and high-quality “better for you” ingredients.

Electric Dough Pizza Co. (Cole Lecorto)

Along with pizza, Electric Dough Pizza Co. offers seasonally-inspired fresh salads and a rotating selection of gelato and sorbets. Beverages include a full cocktail bar, domestic and imported beer, and wine, along with organic craft sodas and zero-proof offerings. Electric Dough Pizza Co. also has a retail area offering take-and-bake frozen pizzas, fresh pastas, from-scratch sauces, house-made pimento cheese and other products to enjoy at home.

The new restaurant is a counterpart to Gray’s two full-service Jacksonville restaurants, Prati Italia at the St. Johns Town Center, and Town Hall, situated a few storefronts from the San Marco Theatre location. To learn more, visitwww.electricdoughpizza.com

