Emerald Trail and Emmett Reed Park cleanup event set for this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northside Pride is hosting a community cleanup for the Emerald Trail S-Line and Emmett Reed Park on February 14. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Emmett Reed Gymnasium.

The cleanup initiative focuses on maintaining clean and safe recreational spaces for the Northside neighborhood.

Participants are required to sign a City of Jacksonville liability waiver to join the cleanup efforts.

While youth are encouraged to volunteer, anyone under age 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the event.

Volunteers are advised to wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes.

Organizers also recommend that participants bring their own water and sunscreen.

Northside Pride will supply the necessary equipment for the collection process. Provided materials include trash grabbers, gloves and bags for all volunteers to use while cleaning the park and the S-Line area.

Interested participants can RSVP here.

