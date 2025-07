JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The bridge has reopened.

The eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are closed, causing traffic backups for drivers leaving downtown.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed emergency vehicles are responding to the area.

To avoid delays, drivers should avoid the eastbound route.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]