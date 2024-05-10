English Premier League to take over Jacksonville at the Bank in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pair of clubs associated with England’s highest tier of football will take over Jacksonville in July.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. (Wolves) and West Ham F.C. are ready to hit the transformed pitch at EverBank Stadium on July 27 at 7 p.m.

Both clubs are part of the vaunted English Premier League, England’s top-level football league.

The match will be part of The Stateside Cup, a three-city tournament played over one week. This takes place between July 27 through August 3. The cup will also feature Crystal Palace F.C. in matches that will take place in Annapolis, Maryland on July 31 and Tampa on August 3.

“We are proud to bring these three historic Premier League teams to the U.S. for The Stateside Cup,” Elite Promotions Cofounder Raymond Farrelly said. “This will be a true tournament, with a winner crowned following the three-game series so competition will be fierce. We know that Jacksonville, Annapolis and Tampa are strong markets for soccer and we’re looking forward to showcasing some of the world’s best talent in these three games.”

The Wolves have deep-seeded history stateside. The club traveled across the pond in the summer of 1967 as part of the first major U.S. soccer league. This helped launch the U.S. soccer boom which is what it is today.

“Here at Wolves, we have a proud and long-standing connection with the States, having played such a significant role in the first professional league back in 1967 as the LA Wolves,” Wolves General Manager for Marketing and Commercial Growth Russell Jones said. “We have a large following in America and in recent years we’ve connected with fans at MLS NEXT Pro in Salt Lake City in 2022, the TST tournament in North Carolina last summer and the various Premier League Mornings Live events, which most recently took place in Nashville.”

Tickets are on sale now for team supporter groups, and tickets for the general public go on sale Mon., May 13 beginning at 10 a.m.

According to organizers, Wolves’ supporters will have Sections 122, 123, and 124 designated at the Bank while West Ham United has Sections 147, 148, and 149 for its fans.

