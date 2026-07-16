Enroll in free driver education course through St. Johns Virtual School

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Students can learn how to drive for free this summer in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County School District said students can enroll in drivers education through St. Johns Virtual School.

Students must be 14-and-a-half years old to enroll.

To sign up, click here and select St. Johns Virtual School

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