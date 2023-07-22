Enroll your child in kindergarten with Duval County Public Schools - Registration now open!

Parents and legal guardians, if your child is turning five years old on or before September 1, it’s time to prepare them for their educational journey by enrolling them in Kindergarten with Duval County Public Schools.

With a straightforward registration process, you can ensure your child’s smooth transition into their first year of formal education.

Step 1 - Register with Duval County Public Schools:

To begin the enrollment process, follow the directions on the website to register your new student. If your child previously attended a Duval County VPK program or received special services through the school district, they may already have an ID, which can be obtained by calling the Enrollment Hotline at 904-348-7777.

Step 2 - Find Your School:

Each student is automatically assigned to a neighborhood school based on their home address. To discover your child’s designated school, use the School Locator tool on the website. If you’re interested in exploring magnet or exceptional transfer option schools, be aware that the application deadline is February 28, and some schools may still have limited seats available. More information about open seats and the application process can be found on the website.

Step 3 - Contact and Visit Your School to Enroll:

Parents or legal guardians need to bring specific documents when visiting the school to complete the enrollment process:

Child’s birth certificate

Proof of a physical exam

Immunization record (Florida immunization requirements can be found on their website HERE )

) Proof of home address, which can be fulfilled with two documents from List A or one document from List A, and two documents from List B. All documents must display matching addresses.

Helpful Tips and Resources:

For families without a personal laptop at home, there’s an opportunity to receive a free computer after registering your child and linking your parent’s account to theirs. Additionally, registration for transportation services can be completed through your linked parent account, with directions provided on the transportation website. For those in need of after-school care, registration begins in mid-July.

Important Contacts:

Enrollment Hotline: (904) 348-7777

Technology Help Desk: (904) 348-5200

Transportation: (904) 858-6200

After-School Care: (904) 858-6080

Mark your calendars - school starts on Monday, August 14, 2023. Duval County Public Schools is excited to welcome new kindergartners for an enriching and rewarding educational journey.

For more information, please visit the website HERE.

