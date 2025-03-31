“Everybody is getting justice except me’: Mother speaks years after Arlington drive-by killed son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No arrests were ever made in connection to the death of Patrick Wesley Jr.,a 19-year-old boy who was shot to death in his apartment parking lot. It happened in October 2021 in the Arlington area.

Since then, the family of the victim told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir they’ve been working to feature Patrick Wesley Jr.’s case on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office ‘cold case spotlight’.

His mother, Angela Wesley, said he was killed in a drive-by shooting on Brookwood Forest Blvd after the suspect’s car had followed him and another person, but that’s all she knows more than three years later.

“I go to bed crying every night. I wake up in the middle of night have panic attacks yelling for my son,” said Angela Wesley.

Patrick ‘PJ’ Wesley Jr. turned 19 two months before he was gunned down in his parking spot at the Brookwood Forest Apartments.

“I will never have stories to tell about if he did go in the military. I would never have stories to tell about his college life. He will never be here to be married, even though I know that was not his thing at that time.”

Angela Wesley said she dreams of the day she will meet her son’s killers in the courtroom and tell them about the man they took away so carelessly.

“Draw a picture of my son and put it in there while they’re in solitary confinement, so they have to look at my son for the rest of their lives.”

She said it breaks her heart to say there are still no leads in the Patrick Wesley Jr. homicide. However, she adds she is still working tirelessly with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and multiple detectives.

So far, Angela Wesley is still holding onto hope.

“I pay attention to Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Donna Deegan. I feel like everybody is getting justice except me.”

The family of Patrick Wesley Jr. is working on putting together reward money to find answers.

If you or anyone you know has any information on this case, please call JSO’s non-mergency number or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

