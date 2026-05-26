EXCLUSIVE: Bored Teachers’ Mike Rivera talks mixing education and comedy ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Mike Rivera of the comedy group Bored Teachers will be coming to Jacksonville at the end of May. Rivera will be performing at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville on May 30 as part of the Bonkerz Comedy Series. I got the chance to sit down with the comedic teacher ahead of his upcoming show to talk about his teaching influence and being a teacher and comedian at the same time.

Rivera credits his 12th grade social studies teacher, Larry Williams, as his influence to become a teacher. “Larry was just the coolest teacher; he understood us. He was a tad sarcastic, but in a good way,” said Rivera, who also teaches social studies. “He would roll his eyes and stuff, and there was nothing we could do to get to him, and we respected him, and he was an amazing teacher. We learned from him, and we knew and expect that trust in the classroom, knowing that his advice, you know, he’s not going to lie to you. And that is such a wonderful gift that teachers have, that hopefully I’ve passed along to some of my students, that they always know he’s real with them. You know, he cares about them, and Larry was that guy.”

You can hear more about Mike’s journey into comedy and his message to parents in the full interview.

Tickets to see Mike Rivera at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com

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