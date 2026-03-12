EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Whitney Cummings talks 90s sitcoms, working with Rhea Seehorn ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Whitney Cummings will be making a stop in Jacksonville. She’ll be performing at the Terry Theater on April 11 for her “Big Baby Tour.” I got the chance to talk with the popular stand-up comic ahead of her upcoming show to talk about writing two sitcoms at the same time, her love for 90s sitcoms, and working with Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn.

“Rhea Seehorn was undervalued in this business for so long,” said Cummings on her “Whitney” co-star. “She came in, and I could not cast this part. It was the part of the just like, super brassy, but very vulnerable underneath, super tough, actually more based on me than even my character in a way. Super prickly, but a marshmallow inside character who was single, couldn’t find a man, was very critical of men, but all she wanted was love, and she was sort of trapped in her own cynicism, and we couldn’t cast it. Everybody came off just like mean or rough, and it was supposed to be clear that this person was damaged, and this was like armor, this was a front. Rhea came in, and it was just like, that’s it. Like, that’s it. She just walked in, and I was like ‘Well, that’s her.’”

Tickets for Whitney Cummings at the Terry Theater are on sale now.

