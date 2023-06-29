Exclusive: FDOT denies Deegan Acosta Bridge lighting request

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor-elect Donna Deegan hasn’t taken office yet, but she has already experienced her first veto.

The Acosta Bridge in downtown Jacksonville is known for its colorful displays celebrating holidays like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and even the Jaguars, but Deegan’s inauguration on July 1 will not be celebrated.

In an Action News Jax exclusive, Action News Jax Investigator Ben Becker obtained emails that show the Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA), at the request of Deegan’s office, asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on June 22 if the bridge could display white in recognition of being the first woman elected Mayor of the City of Jacksonville.

“…This afternoon the JTA received a request from the Mayor-Elect’s Office regarding the Acosta Bridge lighting. They are requesting that on July 1, 2023, the Acosta Bridge displays the color “white”, in recognition of being the Mayor’s inauguration, and of being the first woman elected Mayor of the City of Jacksonville (COJ). Understanding that this request is not included in COJ’s Resolution 2022-705-A, nor in the existing permit (2019-H-294-01023), we are requesting guidance from your office for us to proceed with approval or decline of this request...”

Action News Jax first reported in November 2022 that the city council passed the resolution that set forth the color schemes acceptable for the year. There are nearly 100 in all for events deemed of “broad community interest and significance approved by county or local governments.”

Becker learned FDOT refused to accommodate Deegan’s request on June 23 citing the resolution, saying the light scheme would require a permit modification and another resolution.

“…changes to the approved color scheme for any holidays, celebrations, or events require a permit modification. This request needs to be accompanied by a suitable resolution of the local government proclaiming the event to be of broad community interest…”

It means no exceptions to the list, even the mayor’s inauguration.

FDOT controls the Acosta Bridge, while JTA owns and controls the lighting.

This isn’t the first color controversy involving the lighting.

Action News Jax first reported in June 2021 that protests erupted on the Acosta after JTA was initially ordered by FDOT to pull the plug on rainbow lights that celebrated Pride Month - citing a permit violation.

FDOT eventually relented under public pressure.

For now, the next approved color scheme for the Acosta is red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July.

Becker reached out to Deegan’s office about being turned down by FDOT and they declined to comment.

Becker did learn that JTA ran afoul of FDOT for an unapproved color scheme in May. It was for accidentally lighting the Acosta blue and white instead of light blue in recognition of ALS, otherwise known as, Lou Gehrig’s disease.