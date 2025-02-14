EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Comedian Matteo Lane coming to Jacksonville in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian and podcast host Matteo Lane is performing at the Florida Theatre on March 1 for the “Can’t Stop Talking Tour.”

The “I Never Liked You” host spoke with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming show to talk about standup, Florida, and his distaste for sandals.

“If you’re going to the beach, then you can wear a sandal, but if you’re walking the city how dirty are your feet by the end of the day?” says a disgusted Lane. “And don’t you look at your feet and say ‘Wow, my feet are a color not of human skin, gray!’...put some socks and shoes on.”

Lane has been performing standup for 17 years. When asked how his comedy has evolved over the years he says “Well, I’m not nervous anymore. I mean...most of standup is not just like how is your joke written, it’s just about the experience on stage[...]Like how do I stand, how do I hold the mic, what’s the rhythm of my jokes, how long do I wait here, how do I deal with this audience, how do I deal with no audience, how do I deal with hecklers, how do I deal with bad lighting, bad sound. There’s so much that comes with it, it’s not only about I wrote this joke, now let me go perform it.”

