EXCLUSIVE: Student says JROTC instructor made students use his belt as a leash to walk each other

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, we’re hearing from a Sandalwood High School student who says his JROTC instructor used his belt to make him walk another student like a dog.

The student did not want to be identified, but Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio also spoke with his mother. She says this story needs to be heard so that nothing like this can happen to another child.

“It was cruel and it was inhumane and I felt truly humiliated,” the student said.

This is how one 16-year-old JROTC student felt after he said his instructor decided to punish him and another student by removing his belt and having them use it like a leash.

“He had her put it on me, and had me put it on her, and he had me take her phone and record her on the leash while another student gave her dog commands such as sit down, roll over, shake,” he said.

Duval County Public Schools did not identify the instructor but confirmed with Action News Jax that the district and school police are investigating an incident involving a JROTC instructor at Sandalwood High School on Tuesday. They also told us a report had been made to the Department of Children and Family Services.

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You can read their statement to us here:

I can confirm that both school police and the district are actively investigating concerning allegations involving an ROTC instructor’s actions in a classroom at Sandalwood High School on Tuesday. The instructor has been removed from the school and classroom pending the outcome of all investigations.

While the presumption of innocence applies, the reported behavior is unacceptable and does not align with the high expectations we hold for our educators or our unwavering commitment to student dignity and well-being. Principal Hatcher echoed this in the message he shared with families.

Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. For your reference, we have included the principal’s message below.

Dear Saint Nation, This is Dr. Hatcher. I want to share an important update with you in the spirit of transparency. An ROTC instructor has been removed from the classroom following very concerning allegations. Specifically, the allegations involve reports that ROTC students were directed to perform demeaning activities as a form of classroom discipline. This matter is currently under investigation by the district and school police, and a report has also been made to the Department of Children and Families Services. Due to the active investigations, I am unable to provide additional details at this time. However, I can share that the nature of these allegations is concerning, demonstrates poor judgement, and does not rise to the high standards we have for all our staff. While all individuals are entitled to due process, please know that we will take all appropriate action following the conclusion of the investigations. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are in direct contact with the students and families involved and are working to provide any needed support and services. While it is never easy to share this type of news, I believe it is important that you are informed. Thank you for your continued support of Sandalwood High School.

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“I was emotionally destroyed,” said the student’s mother.

She says she had no idea anything had happened until DCPS called her Wednesday afternoon to ask permission to interview her son for an investigation involving his JROTC instructor.

“I asked him why he didn’t tell me anything and he literally told me that he felt so humiliated and so bad he couldn’t even fathom to verbalize to tell me something,” the student’s mother said.

Now she wants to make sure that nothing like this happens again.

“I don’t think that a human being like that should be dealing with teenagers,” the student’s mother told Action News Jax.

Action News Jax is working to confirm the name of the instructor.

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