EXCLUSIVE: NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick talks performing solo, reunion requests ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Singer and NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick will be performing at the Florida Theatre on September 25 for the “Pop 2000 Tour.” The show also features LFO, BBMak, O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera. Kirkpatrick sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to talk about performing solo, being asked about a reunion tour, and the song “Bye Bye Bye” in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Doing this tour has been so much fun but getting up and doing NSYNC songs without the other guys is a little different when they’re not there. I love those guys, they are like my brothers so being out on tour without them, I miss it,” says Kirkpatrick on the difference between performing solo and performing with the group.

Kirkpatrick says he doesn’t get annoyed when people ask him on the street about a possible *NSYNC reunion tour. “I love being in the band. You make a difference in so many people’s lives that it’s great when people can come up and tell you the stories and tell you how you all kind of grew up together, which is great. But it comes with the territory, you know? We haven’t done a show together in 20-something years, so the first thing people usually want to know is ‘when are you doing it again?’So it’s part of being me I guess.

You can hear Chris’ thoughts on his favorite song to perform, the song that should have been a single, and “Bye Bye Bye” in Deadpool & Wolverine in the full interview.

Tickets for the “Pop 2000 Tour” at the Florida Theatre are on sale now.

