Expect delays: Sewer line work coming to State Road A1A in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A critical public works project to construct a sanitary sewer line is set to begin this month, affecting Third Street (State Road A1A) in Neptune Beach.

The project will be carried out in three phases, each requiring continuous lane closures to ensure the safety of workers, drivers, and pedestrians.

Phase 1 will involve the closure of the outside northbound lane.

Phase 2 will see both northbound and southbound inside lanes closed.

Phase 3 will close the outside southbound lane.

The City of Neptune Beach will collaborate with the City of Jacksonville to adjust traffic signal timing at Florida Blvd to help ease congestion.

This essential project aims to ensure the quality and efficiency of the sewer system per the City of Neptune Beach standards.

