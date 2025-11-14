Expect overnight closures as work continues on the Shands Bridge

CLAY AND ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Attention drivers who use the Shands Bridge to travel between Clay and St. Johns Counties.

Directional closures are scheduled overnight Saturday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 16, for routine inspection and maintenance.

The closures will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and end by 5 a.m. Sunday, with flaggers on site to direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

