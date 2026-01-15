Experts warn of health risks from bat infestation at St. Marys Elementary

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Students at St. Marys Elementary School will remain out of the building for the rest of the week due to a bat infestation that has forced temporary relocation to the College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland.

The Camden County School District says the building needs more time for pest control crews to get the situation fully under control.

Action News Jax talked with pest control experts who laid out the potential risks of exposure.

Astin Hunt of Hunt Wildlife Services, who has 15 years of experience in wildlife and pest control, explained that schools are large buildings and bat colonies can reach hundreds of thousands in number.

“The larger the building, the larger the potential for more places for them to get in,” Hunt said.

“It may just be that they’re chasing them like cat and mouse... getting them out of one area, and the population finds a new spot to set up, like another side of the attic,” Hunt said.

Even after the bats are removed, Hunt cautioned that the health risks may not end.

Bat waste, which is produced at high volumes due to their fast metabolism, can turn into dust and travel through HVAC systems. This could potentially lead to respiratory issues for students and staff if the school isn’t thoroughly cleaned.

“If I were a parent,” Hunt added, “I’d want to know if a licensed biologist has confirmed the problem is solved, and what steps have been taken to remove contamination so secondary health risks aren’t an issue for years to come.”

Despite the concerns, parents at the school said they feel confident their children will be safe when they return.

The school district plans for students to make their return Tuesday after the holiday, once the building has been properly cleared.

For now, students will remain at the College of Coastal Georgia through the end of the week as crews continue work on removing bats and sealing the building to prevent future infestations.

