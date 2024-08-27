Extra secuirty measures implemented at Middleburg High School following student threat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Extra safety and security measures will be in place at Middleburg High School on Tuesday after a threat was reportedly made against the school by a student from another school.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared a community alert at 6:45 a.m. via the OneClay Safety and Security Facebook page, informing the public about the situation.

The alert stated that a student from another school allegedly made the threat against Middleburg High. The school’s administration quickly identified the student responsible and contacted the sheriff’s office, which investigated the incident overnight.

“We will continue to have zero tolerance for this behavior, and every student will be disciplined as outlined in the code of student conduct if he or she makes a threat,” the OneClay post emphasized.

The post also urged the community to remain vigilant, encouraging everyone to “say something if they see something.”

In response to the threat, extra security and safety resources will be deployed at the school on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

