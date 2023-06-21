Family escapes house fire in eTown after wife sees flames on doorbell camera

Jacksonville, Fl — A man and his two kids were able to escape a house fire early this morning in the eTown area, just south of Atlantic Coast High School.

The homeowner’s wife, who was at work at the time, saw the fire from her Ring doorbell and called her husband to alert him.

It’s believed the fire started as a result of an overheated lithium battery in a golf cart that was plugged into the garage.

LISTEN: Action News Jax Princess Jane’ Stepherson reports from scene of fire

The home is in the Nobel Community off Fulcrum Avenue, off the East Beltway. JFRD says surrounding homes sustained heat damage.

The family is now staying with other relatives.

At this time, 1-800-BOARDUP is at the scene stabilizing the home.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Sunrise shot of eTown home that burned early this morning. Family of 4 not injured. @PrincessJhaneTV @WOKVNews @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3rLnIMBnlo — Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) June 21, 2023

Another video of E-Town house fire. Neighbor says the wife who was at work saw on door camera and called her sleeping husband. @PrincessJhaneTV @WOKVNews @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6QhDBWjVxi — Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) June 21, 2023

Dramatic video of house fire in E-Town. @PrincessJhaneTV is gathering new info this morning. Family made it our safe. @THEJFRD investigating. Updates on @WOKVNews and @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/38pUn0ojWb — Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) June 21, 2023