Family Movie Night at the Jumbo Shrimp gets “Wicked”

Jacksonville, Fla. — The VyStar Ballpark will be very “popular” for the Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night.

The club will show “Wicked” on the video board starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is only $1.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: RIP Archie: Beloved white rhino dies at the Jacksonville Zoo

You’re welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs are allowed on the field, but seats in the ballpark seating bowl will be available.

Free parking is available in Lot P.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.