Family Support Services hosting Breakfast Learning Series with DCPS superintendent Dr. Bernier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier wants to hear from the community.

On Thursday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m., Bernier will discuss funding, school closures, teacher shortages, safety, and more.

It’s part of a Breakfast Learning Series hosted by Family Support Services.

It will be happening over Zoom and parents must register to attend.

To register: Email fss.bls.jax@fssnf.org or call 904-402-4684 to register and receive the Zoom link to join the conversation.

