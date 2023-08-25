Family of three killed in Arlington crash

Jacksonville, Fl — Three people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Merrill Road in the Arlington area. Jacksonville police say a family was traveling west on Merrill when an F250 headed south on Hartsfield Road hit the passenger side of their car.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene, a third passed away at the hospital. The driver has life-threatening injuries. Police say the victims were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s.

The driver who is hospitalized is a man in his 50s.

Witnesses tell police the driver of the truck was driving the wrong way on Hartsfield just prior to impact.

Sadly, this crash brings to 119 the number of people killed in traffic crashes in Duval County this year.







