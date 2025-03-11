Fans guide to THE PLAYERS ⛳ | What to know before you go

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — WHAT: THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 is one of the PGA’s Tour’s flagship events.

WHERE: The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

WHEN: Practice rounds begin March Tuesday and Wednesday; Competitive rounds, Thursday through Sunday.

Tuesday’s Fan Appreciation Day Concert features multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jordan Davis - Click here for tickets

CLICK HERE for tickets to THE PLAYERS

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Arrival Times:

Gates will open at 7:30AM each day.

Parking:

Parking passes are not included with ticket purchases. A separate parking pass is required for each day of championship week (Tuesday through Sunday) and must be purchased online in advance. Click here to purchase parking

*Friday parking is Sold Out

THE PLAYERS offers complimentary bike and golf cart parking just past Gate B inside TPC Sawgrass. Fans should enter TPC Sawgrass from the PGA TOUR Blvd entrance, by the Sawgrass Marriott, and follow signs to golf and bike parking. Bike and golf cart parking is not available in the general parking lot. Bike racks are provided free of charge, and fans are reminded to bring their own lock to secure their bicycles.

Cashless experience

All payments will be digital, contactless and cashless throughout the entire tournament property.

Rideshare

Rideshares will drop off and pick up at the Couples Entry off ATP Boulevard, just steps from the 15th hole.

What you can bring:

Fans may bring bags that meet the following guidelines:

Opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches or smaller

Clear bags measuring 12x6x12 inches or smaller

Additionally, fans are allowed to bring their own food in a 1-gallon clear plastic bag, with food items wrapped in clear wrap. Reusable plastic or metal cups (up to 32oz) are also permitted, provided they are empty upon entry. No memorabilia can be brought into the tournament including pin flags, photos, trading cards, balls and other sports paraphernalia.

Disabled guest service

THE PLAYERS offers shuttle services for disabled guests throughout the tournament. Fans with a handicap parking hang tag must still purchase a parking pass for the general parking lot (off CR 210). Once parked, golf carts will transport them to designated locations on the course. Carts operate from gate opening until 30 minutes after play ends, following a set route with specific pick-up and drop-off points.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Food

Food near 11 Green/12 Tee.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Serving up its 100% premium, wild-caught, sustainably harvested lobster from Maine.

Mojo BBQ – A premier barbecue, southern food, and craft cocktail destination with eight locations in North and Central Florida.

Ajua Mexican Kitchen-- Ajua Mexican Kitchen offers authentic Mexican flavors with fresh ingredients and bold spices, making it a must-visit spot for delicious, handcrafted dishes.

Pele’s Wood Fired – Offering wood-fired pizzas and other modern Italian-inspired dishes.

The Food Court, located inside Stadium Village, adjacent to the PGA TOUR Fan Shop

Homespun Kitchen – A fresh twist on fast food, Homespun offers a variety of healthy, flavorful options for every diet, including vegan, gluten-free, and paleo.

Firehouse Subs – This sandwich shop was founded in Jacksonville and specializes in hot subs and sandwiches made with premium meats and cheeses, steamed to perfection, and then piled high on a toasted roll.

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q – Serving up a taste of authentic Southern barbecue since 1949, Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q brings you mouthwatering, slow-cooked meats straight from the pit.

The Local – A Jacksonville hotspot serving up delicious dishes with a unique twist. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or something more indulgent, it’s the perfect place to satisfy your cravings.

Tropical Smoothie – Bold, flavorful smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and salads with high-quality ingredients and fresh produce.

Daily’s Concessions – Your convenient stop for quick bites and snacks, featuring Dash’s made-to-order breakfast and lunch options like sandwiches, salads, and specialty coffee drinks, along with classic concession stand favorites. Perfect for grabbing a snack or drink while you’re on the go!

Carolina Jax – New in 2025! Known for their award-winning burgers, Carolina Jax is bringing their irresistible creations to THE PLAYERS.

CLICK HERE for other food options at THE PLAYERS

MAP THE PLAYERS MAP (THE PLAYERS)

*The following information is provided by THE PLAYERS

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.