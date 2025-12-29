Farah & Farah offers free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah wants everyone to get home safe this New Year’s Eve. The Jacksonville law firm is giving away thousands of free Uber and taxi rides, so no one has to risk driving under the influence on the biggest party night of the year.

Partygoers can grab a $50 Uber credit online or check Farah & Farah’s website for participating taxi companies.

The free rides are available from 6 p.m. on December 31 through 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

It’s the firm’s way of keeping roads safer for everyone out celebrating.

This marks the 10th year for Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program. In that time, the firm has helped more than 16,000 people across Florida and Georgia get home safely after ringing in the new year.

“We’ve seen firsthand how a crash can change lives,” said Chuck Farah, senior managing partner. “Our Safe Ride Home Program gives people a free, easy way to avoid tragedy and celebrate responsibly.”

For more details on how to claim your free ride, click here.

