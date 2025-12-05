Farah & Farah taking applications for ‘Empowering Greatness’ scholarship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville-based personal injury law firm Farah & Farah is now taking applications for its “Empowering Greatness” scholarship.

The scholarship is available to students currently enrolled in a public or charter high school in Florida, according to a news release from Farah & Farah.

The award covers tuition and most fees for 60 credit hours at any public college in Florida, or it can be used at universities/trade schools within the state.

Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes has served as a judge to help select scholarship recipients in the past.

Students can submit their applications through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida online application portal, which is now open.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in spring.

For more information, visit farahandfarah.com/scholarship or email: scholarships@farahandfarah.com.

