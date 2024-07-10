Farm Share to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank is set to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods through a drive-thru-only distribution to minimize contact and ensure safety. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by partnering with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to aesthetic imperfections.
Farm Share also distributes food to the community through its extensive network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida at no cost. To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.
More information about this week’s events:
- Event: Interlachen Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution
- Location: 217 Kennedy Ave, Interlachen, FL 32148
- Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
- Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last
- Event: Lake Butler Free Food Distribution
- Location: 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054
- Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Time: 8:00 a.m. while supplies last
- Event: Helping Hands Welaka Free Food Distribution
- Location: Welaka Town Hall, 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193
- Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last
- Event: Cornerstone Church Free Food Distribution
- Location: 482 S 7th St, Macclenny, FL 32063
- Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
- Time: 10:00 a.m. while supplies last
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.