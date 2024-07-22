Farm Share to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in Sanderson area July 24th

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank is stepping up efforts to support food-insecure Floridians in the Sanderson area. The organization is distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to those in need.

The distribution is designed as a drive-thru-only event to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all participants. Attendees are required to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed to receive their food supplies.

With more than 3.9 million families experiencing food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share addresses these needs by collaborating with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to aesthetic imperfections.

In addition to drive-thru distributions, Farm Share provides food to the community through its extensive network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, all free of charge. Individuals looking for a food pantry near them can visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries for more information.

Details about this week’s event are as follows:

Event: Faith Bible Church Free Food Distribution

Faith Bible Church Free Food Distribution Location: 9846 Co Rd 229, Sanderson, FL 32087, USA

9846 Co Rd 229, Sanderson, FL 32087, USA Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. while supplies last

Farm Share continues to be a vital resource for many Floridians, ensuring that no one goes hungry during these challenging times.

