Farm Share food bank providing free Thanksgiving food for those in need in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share food bank is hosting a Thanksgiving food distribution event Saturday for people in need. The free food distribution starts at 8:30 a.m. at FSCJ Downtown Campus, Lot #4, 101 W. State St., Jacksonville, a Farm Share news release states.

The food bank will be providing fresh produce, free turkeys, and non-perishable items to over 2,000 families in need, the news release states. “The event will be a drive-thru distribution to prioritize safety and minimize contact, with attendees required to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed,” the news release states.

