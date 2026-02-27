Fatal crash on Hodges Boulevard and Richmond Park Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, a woman was hit and killed while crossing the intersection on Hodges Boulevard and Richmond Park Drive.

The woman was in her mid 40s and was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported from the scene.

JSO says that the driver is cooperating and that the crash occurred on a dark part of the road.

This is the 10th deadly crash this year involving a pedestrian in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.