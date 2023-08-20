JSO investigates fatal collision at Collins Rd. and Pheasant Run Rd. intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is currently examining a tragic traffic accident that took place near the crossing of Collins Rd. and Pheasant Run Rd. Saturday night.

According to JSO, a small SUV was traveling westbound on Collins Rd. close to the 8500 block around 8:35 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian in his 40s who was in the process of crossing the street.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed the victim’s fatality at the scene.

The driver of the reportedly SUV stopped at the location and cooperated with JSO officials. Preliminary investigations suggest that there were no indications of impairment on the part of the driver.

A witness attested to seeing the victim using a cell phone at the time of the accident.

Tragically, the victim was not using a crosswalk and was attempting to cross two lanes to reach the median before being struck in the first westbound lane.

Authorities are currently examining the vehicle’s speed, but it is anticipated that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver.

This incident adds to the unfortunate toll of traffic fatalities in Duval County, marking the 113th incident of its kind this year.

As the story evolves, ongoing updates will be provided to relay the latest developments as they unfold.

