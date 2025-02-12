Motorcyclist dies in Columbia County wreck

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a pickup truck at County Road 250 and Nash Road. The wreck occurred at 6:40 a.m. when a pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old Fort Meade, Fla. man, was traveling northbound on County Road 250.

He attempted to make a left turn onto Nash Road in front of the motorcycle, A Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The front of the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound, struck the front of the truck.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old White Springs man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, the news release states. The driver of the truck was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

