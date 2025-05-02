Father arrested for child neglect after toddler accidentally shoots self, dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the father of a toddler who accidentally shot himself and later died will now face criminal charges.

On April 20th, police responded to the home on Calvary Drive on the Westside. Officials determined that the 2-year-old managed to get access to an unsecured gun before accidentally shooting himself with it. Although he was taken to a hospital, he died from the injury.

Through interviews with witnesses, investigators determined that the boy’s father was responsible for securing the gun. The 31-year-old was arrested May 1st for child neglect and culpable negligence.

“There are no winners here. We take no pride in sharing this news,” said JSO. “However, we must stress the importance of properly storing firearms to protect others -- especially our children.”

Gun-related incidents are the leading cause of death for American children under the age of 18, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control shows that about half of unintentional gun injury deaths among kids and teenagers between 2001 and 2021 took place inside their own homes.

“Hiding a gun is not enough,” said JSO on Friday. “Kids are curious --and they usually know where firearms are kept.”

To prevent gun injuries or death in children, owners are encouraged to store them in a safe or somewhere with a lock.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it offers gun locks for free at all six of its substations, “no questions asked.”

